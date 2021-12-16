New Delhi: As the nation celebrates 50th ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ today, the memories of 1971 war become afresh in the minds of the people who witnessed it as it was not an ordinary battle between two countries. The events were so well planned that they not only resulted in a humiliating surrender of over 93,000 Pakistani soldiers in front of the Indian Army but also created a new country. Victory is not when a country wins the territory of another state but real victory is achieved when it wins the hearts and minds of the people staying in that area. 1971 war was one of such victory where Pakistan was cut and a new seed was sown called Bangladesh. Today we pay our tribute to not only the soldiers of Indian Army but also to tens of thousands of unknown soldiers of Bangla Mukti Bahini who perished in this war but created strong foundation for their country. There are few turning points in the entire 14 days of battle which made this victory possible. Let us discuss eight of such turning points of the Indo-Bangladesh history.Also Read - Vijay Diwas 2021: The Story of How India Won 1971 War Against Pakistan and Liberated Bangladesh

1. Operation Searchlight- Although Operation Searchlight was not an action by India or Mukti Bahini but by Pakistan government itself but it proved to be the single most important reason for Indo-Bangladesh Victory in 1971. When Yahya Khan ordered crackdown on Bangla people, government forces under Rao Farman Ali created havoc and for the first time in the world history, Rape was used as a tool of war. Such atrocities like Dhaka university Massacre and mass genocide of people created unrest which prompted many Bangla people to pick up arms and join Muktibahini against Pakistani government. There are several examples like battles of Hilli, Kamalpur, Garibpur, Chittagong hill tracts, Daruin & battle of Rangamati waterway where Mukti Bahini played a decisive role.

2. Air Operations and Attack on the Governor House Dacca- The Air operations started on the night of 3-4 December 1971 when Pakistani Aircrafts launched pre-emptive strikes on Indian Cities. Due to a well-planned strategy, Indian Air Force achieved total air supremacy over the entire East Pakistan by 6th December but also stopped west Pakistani Air Operations in the initial phase of war itself. The most important turning point was bombing on Governor House, Dhaka on 14th December 1971. It was the time when Governor Mr Abdul Motaleb Malik has called for an important meeting of his cabinet as well as military leaders. The psychological effect of this attack was such that Mr Malik picked up a

rough paper from the side and wrote his resignation immediately while Indian MIGs were pounding the governor’s house. Although he was sentenced for life for showing such a cowardice but this created a way for the final surrender two days later.

3. Battle of Shakargarh Bulge – Pakistan initially thought that since majority of Indian Forces are engaged in East Pakistan, it can create pressure on India’s western front and negotiate the win for losses in East Pakistan. Accordingly, it dispatched Four Infantry Divisions and an Armoured division to cut off Jammu and Kashmir from Shakargarh bulge. Indian forces quickly mobilised and not only defeated the nefarious motived of Pakistan Army but destroyed large chunks of their battle machinery. This battle brought two Param Vir Chakras and six Mahavir Chakras to Indian Army heroes while Pakistan Army considers it as the worst defeat of their history after Battle of Longewala.

4. Operations in Rajasthan- Three operations of Rajasthan sector are very much significant in the history of 1971 War. First is Battle of Longewala where a single company of 23 Punjab under Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, Mahavir Chakra annihilated a Pakistani Force which was 25 times larger than his team. Second one is the daring Commando Raid deep in Pakistan at Chachro led by HH Brig Maharaja Sawai Bhavani Singh, Mahavir Chakra and third one was Battle of Parbat Ali which was fought 80km inside Pakistani territory near Naya Chor town. When the news of these victories reached East Pakistan, it played a vital role in breaking down the morale of the Pakistani Forces especially its leadership.

5. Indian Naval Operations- Two events of Indian Naval operations have been vital in tasting the victory. First was a series of operations to target Karachi Port by Indian Missile Boats. Operation Trident and Operation Python were so severe that it rendered entire West Pakistan Navy useless for the rest of the course of war. Second was sinking of PNS Ghazi near Vishakhapatnam port. Pakistan thought that by destroying Indian Aircraft Carrier, it will not only achieve a victory but also pave way for movement of US Seventh Fleet in Bay of Bengal. All the Pakistani hopes sank along with PNS Ghazi.

6. Thwarting movement of US Seventh Fleet from coming ito Bay of Bengal- As I said earlier, Pakistan had hopes that US Seventh Fleet will move in the Bay of Bengal for the rescue of its forces from East Pakistan but that did not happen. US President Richard Nixon created a “Task Force 74” with ten battle ships including Aircraft Carrier USS Enterprise, an Amphibious Assault Ship, Three Guided Missile Cruisers, Four Destroyers and two logistics ships along with a battalion of Marines & attack

helicopters and ordered it to move to Bay of Bengal. Since India had a security treaty with USSR, it dispatched a large flotilla including Nuclear Submarines to trail Task Force 74. Events after sinking of PNS Ghazi were so intense that Task Force 74 never entered Indian Waters and Pakistani hopes shattered further.

7. Paradrop at Tangail- When Indian troops started advancing towards Dhaka, Pakistan thought of another strategy. It decided to call back its troops to Dhaka and strengthen its defences so that it can fight for some longer time till a UN mediated cease fire is brokered by US. It was essential to cut down their retreat so that Indian forces can enter Dhaka. Time was less and there was no approach available except the one from the sky. Hence an entire battalion of Paratroopers, Battery of Artillery and all its detachments were dropped at Tangail in the night of 11th December 1971. This force not only cut off the Poongli Bridge on Jamuna River cutting all the retreat of Pakistani Forces but also were the first ones to enter Dhaka before the final surrender took place. This event shook the morale of the Pakistan Army to its roots.

8. Crossing of Meghna River- Pakistan thought that since there are so many natural barriers in East Pakistan in the form of rivers, it will not be easy for Indian Forces to move towards Dhaka. All its thoughts were proved wrong when troops of 4 Corps under Lt Gen Sagat Singh. Pakistan blew off Asuganj Bridge which was only available bridge on mighty Meghna river which was 4000-8000 feet wide. There was no time to construct a new bridge for Indian Engineers so Gen Sagat Singh thought of something else which no one could have imagined. He airlifted an entire Infantry Brigade in just 36 hours across the river. As much as 110 sorties were made by Indian Air Force using MI-4 helicopters. This force fought their way to Dhaka over the next three days and surrounded it by the night of 15th December 1971 which left no option to Gen AAK Niazi but to agree for a surrender that day.

These events created one single effect on Pakistan- they broke the moral, will to fight and aspirations of Pakistani Forces in East Pakistan. It affected their mind so much that they thought of no other option but to surrender and save their lives. Had they decided to fight like a soldier, things could have been different as US was trying all its ways to implement a UN brokered ceasefire. In such case there would have been no Bangladesh and East Pakistan would have continued to haunt India. What India achieved from this victory was not only a friendly neighbour but also a sense of accomplishment. What Pakistan achieved was international humiliation and the largest surrender of history with over 93000 troops. That is the reason why the chapter of 1971 does not exist in Pakistani history books. While on this very day, we salute the brave soldiers of Indian Army, we must pay our respect to the blood of innocent Bangla people who suffered the atrocities of Pakistan and the heroic bravery of Mukti Bahini Soldiers who made this day possible.