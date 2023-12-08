Swearing-In Ceremony: Watch ZPM’S Lalduhoma Takes Oath As Mizoram Chief Minister

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) founder Lalduhoma took oath as Chief Minister of Mizoram at Rajbhavan in Aizawl on Friday.

Swearing-In Ceremony: ZPM’S Lalduhoma To Take Oath As Mizoram Chief Minister Today

Aizawl: After the thumping victory in the assembly polls, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma has become the Chief Minister of the hill state on Friday. Along with Lalduhoma, other leaders of the party also took the oath as ministers today, and the oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. The grand swearing-in ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan complex in Aizawl. Lalduhoma chose K Sapdanga as his Deputy Chief Minister after he was elected as the ZPM Legislature Party leader on Tuesday. The party advisory body – Val Upa Council – convened to determine the council of ministers and met Lalduhoma on Wednesday.

Trending Now

Notably, the hill state can appoint as many as 12 ministers, including the chief minister for the 40-member Assembly. The Assembly polls were conducted on November 7 and the results were declared on December 3.

You may like to read

Lalduhoma is an ex-IPS officer and served as the security in charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. On Tuesday, he chaired a crucial meeting with the newly elected party candidates and discussed about formation of the council of ministers.

Commencing his career as an IPS officer in 1977, Lalduhoma took on the role of a squad leader in Goa. His primary responsibility was to combat delinquent hippies and smugglers. Notably, his accomplishments garnered national media recognition. Subsequently, Lalduhoma made a significant career shift by resigning from his position to join the Congress. In 1984, he successfully secured election from Mizoram’s solitary Lok Sabha seat.

After his tenure in service, Lalduhoma went on to establish the ZPM, a political party that gradually gained prominence in Mizoram. Over time, the ZPM evolved into a pivotal player in the state’s political landscape.

“The Val Upa Council, an advisory body of the party, met Lalduhoma on Wednesday to decide the formation of the council of ministers,” said ZPM media cell general secretary Eddy Zosangliana.

In the elections, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) emerged victorious, securing 27 seats, a significant increase from their previous count of 8 in 2018. Consequently, they displaced the Mizo National Front (MNF) led by outgoing Chief Minister Zoramthanga, which managed to secure only 10 seats this time, down from their previous win of 26 seats in 2018.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.