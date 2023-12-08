Swearing-In Ceremony: ZPM’S Lalduhoma To Take Oath As Mizoram Chief Minister Today

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: December 8, 2023 11:03 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Aizawl: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma is set to become the new chief minister of Mizoram today, December 8, 2023. Alongside him, several other ZPM leaders will also take oath as ministers on Friday. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will administer the oath of office and secrecy.

