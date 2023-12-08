Swearing-In Ceremony: ZPM’S Lalduhoma To Take Oath As Mizoram Chief Minister Today

Swearing-In Ceremony: ZPM'S Lalduhoma To Take Oath As Mizoram Chief Minister Today

Swearing-In Ceremony: ZPM’S Lalduhoma To Take Oath As Mizoram Chief Minister Today

Aizawl: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma is set to become the new chief minister of Mizoram today, December 8, 2023. Alongside him, several other ZPM leaders will also take oath as ministers on Friday. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will administer the oath of office and secrecy.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.