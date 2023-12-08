By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Swearing-In Ceremony: ZPM’S Lalduhoma To Take Oath As Mizoram Chief Minister Today
Aizawl: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma is set to become the new chief minister of Mizoram today, December 8, 2023. Alongside him, several other ZPM leaders will also take oath as ministers on Friday. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will administer the oath of office and secrecy.
