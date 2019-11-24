New Delhi: Hitting back at former ally Shiv Sena over its ‘thieves at night’ remarks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that the oath taking ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis took place in ‘Ram Prahar’ (time). Speaking to reporters amid the ongoing crisis in Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar asserted that Sena, who forgot lord Ram, can not understand the importance of ‘Ram Prahar’.

“They say the swearing-in was done in the darkness of the night. We are people who go to ‘shakha’ early morning and that is ‘Ram Prahar’ (time) as per our belief. How would they, who forgot lord Ram, understand the importance of ‘Ram Prahar’? news agency ANI quoted Shelar as saying.

When asked about the scheduled hearing of Sena-NCP-Congress joint petition in the Supreme Court, the BJP leader claimed,”We will prove the majority with 170 MLAs or more than that. We will follow whatever the Supreme Court but the Governor has given us time till 30th November.” Upping the ante against Sena, the BJP said,”Governor had asked (Shiv Sena) them about their willingness and ability to form the govt. Showing interest to form government and giving time to form government are two different things. Shiv Sena is confusing these two.”