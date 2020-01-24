New Delhi: While interacting with the 49 recipients of the Prime Minister National Children’s Award 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was caught in a candid mood as he went on to share tips and tricks with the award recipients.

“Someone asked me many years ago, how come you have such a radiant face? I had a simple answer. I said I work hard and I sweat so much that I massage my face with it and it gives me a glow,” PM Modi said.

To be very specific, sweat hard four times a day, the PM said.

“Awards are not the end-all. In a way, they are the start of your lives.”

The Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards are given to children in the age group of five to 18 years for their contribution in various sectors — innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture, and bravery. It carries a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation. The recipients include Manoj Atharva Kumar Lohar (Maharashtra: Music), Darsh Malani (Magician), Gauri Mishra (pianist), Korok Biswas (Classical dance), Riya Jain (painter), Pragun Pudukoli (writer), Ishaan Sharma (Saved a Russian tourist from robbers), Lalkansung (bravery), Soumyadip Jana (Faught armed terrorists), Aarushi Sharma (badminton), Akula Sai Samhitha (skating), Pema (bravery), Khushi Hooda (Golf), Neha (boxer), Pearl Milind (Skiff sailing), Prithu Gupta (chess), Rushil Khosla (Tennis), Samanyu Pothuraju (mountain climbing), Sanchita Tiwari (Archery), Sudipti Hajela (Equestrian), Vinayak Bahadur (badminton), among others

Addressing the ‘At Home’ event ahead of Republic Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no person and no region in India should be left behind. “The aim behind Republic day Parade is also the same,” the PM said.

“When a rich tradition of discipline and service through NCC (National Cadet Corps) and NSS (National Service Scheme) is witnessed on Rajpath, crores of youth of the country are inspired and encouraged,” the PM said addressing the tableaux artists, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers present at the event on Friday.

This year’s Republic Day Parade got mired in controversies as the proposed tableaux of several states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, got rejected by the ministry.

India will be celebrating its 71st Republic Day on January 26, Sunday. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who will be the chief guest of the ceremony, has arrived on Friday.