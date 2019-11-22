New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has courted a fresh controversy by asking people of her Lok Sabha constituency Basirhat to ‘sweep all those with a broom who are forcing NRC in Bengal’.

“Will not allow National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal. Those who are scaring you with NRC pitch, sweep them with a broom”, the actress-turned-politician said, while addressing a public gathering in North 24 parganas.

Notably, Nusrat had visited her Lok Sabha constituency Basirhat on Thursday, she interacted with the people and took stock of the law and order situation. Besides, the TMC MP was also seen posing for a photo with young girls.

Her comment on the NRC comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise will be carried out across the country and will cover everyone irrespective of religion.

“NRC has no such provision which says that certain religions will be excluded from it. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill,” Shah had announced in the Rajya Sabha.

“The process of NRC will be carried out across the country. No one, irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC,” he added.

Notably, the NRC exercise was recently conducted in Assam, the final list of which was released on August 31. Over 19 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants were excluded from the final list.