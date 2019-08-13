A 45-year-old sweeper was arrested for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl inside a toilet of a school in Greater Kailash Part-II of South Delhi, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, Pinchumuttu, was arrested on Thursday from his residence in south Delhi. He was booked under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO-Act).

The accused touched the minor girl several times inappropriately whenever he found her going to the toilet alone.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Wednesday when the victim’s parents informed CR Park Police Station about the sexual assault on their daughter by someone in school.

During the investigation, it was found the victim, a pre-nursery student, after returning from school complained of abdominal pain to her mother. Her mother gave some medicine, but in the night again she complained of severe pain. Then she was taken to a hospital.

“During the check-up, the doctor informed the parents that she had been sexually assaulted. Her parents informed the police. During counselling, the victim said Pinchumuttu had assaulted her. He had touched her private parts in the school toilet on several occasions,” a senior police officer said.

The victim had been admitted to the school last year. She used to be taken care of by relatives in the absence of parents.