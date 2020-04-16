New Delhi: A day after the Central government issued guidelines regarding lockdown 2.0, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday permitted sweet shops to remain open for eight hours daily during the lockdown as against the four-hour ceiling announced earlier. Also Read - After Opening Sweet Shops, Mamata Govt to Allow Home Delivery of Liquor During Lockdown

Earlier, the chief minister had allowed the sweet shops to remain open from 12 noon to 4 PM during the first phase of the lockdown. Also Read - 'Mishti & Rosogulla' Are Apparently 'Essential' for Bengalis, So Sweet Shops In WB Will Run for 4 Hours Daily

Making the announcement about the fresh relaxation, Chief Minister Banerjee said the decision was taken in view of a request from the sweet shop owners.

“They have told us that the 12 noon to 4 PM slot is inconvenient for them, as a lot of buyers don’t come in the afternoon. So, from now on, sweet shops will remain open from 8 AM to 4 PM,” she was quoted as saying by IANS.

Issuing an order on March 30, the West Bengal government had said sweet shops can remain open for a duration of four hours during the lockdown period.

“Sweetmeat shops/mithai shops may remain open during the (lockdown) period from 12 noon to 4 pm each day with the minimum number of staff only for take away and packed items,” a government order said.

The famous sweets such as ‘rosogolla’, ‘sondesh’, ‘misti doi’ have been off the platters of the sweet-toothed Bengalis during the unprecedented lockdown over the coronavirus threat.