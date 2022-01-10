New Delhi: The workers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi were in for a sweet surprise as they received a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports NDTV. Around 100 people, including priests, security guards and sanitation workers, at the Kashi Temple Corridor, which was inaugurated with much fanfare recently, are said to have received a token of gratitude from their Lok Sabha MP.Also Read - Rang De Basanti Actor Siddharth Gets Massively Trolled For Calling Saina Nehwal 'Subtle Cock Champion', Netizens Say 'That's Crass Sexual Slur'

The Prime Minister, who is said to be deeply involved Kashi Vishwanath Dham, sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working there so that they don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold. "He recently found that most people working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham performed their duty bare-footed because it is forbidden to wear footwear made with leather or rubber in the temple premises. These include priests, people performing seva, security guards, sanitation workers and others," government sources were quoted as saying by NDTV.

"He immediately got 100 pairs of jute footwear procured and sent over to Kashi Vishwanath Dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold," the source added. Further, they said that PM Modi closely follows all issues and developments in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister had last month inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, a project which is spread over five lakh square feet and connects the temple premises to the River Ganga besides providing several facilities to devotees.