Swiggy Instamart in trouble as FSSAI takes MAJOR action after consumer complaints over supply of ‘expired, rotten, contaminated’ food products

The regulator has now asked Swiggy Instamart to provide details of its customer grievance system and explain what steps it has taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

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Swiggy Instamart in trouble as FSSAI takes MAJOR action after consumer complaints over supply of 'expired, rotten, contaminated' food products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sent nine notices to Swiggy Instamart after receiving several complaints from customers about expired and unsafe food items being delivered through the platform. According to the regulator, the complaints involve possible violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. These include selling expired food, poor storage and handling of products, incorrect licence details and failure to properly address customer complaints.

Expired and spoiled food among key complaints

FSSAI said several customers claimed they received expired, rotten or contaminated food through Swiggy Instamart. The regulator also pointed out that NOICE Eggs were allegedly being sold under a product category that was not covered by the company’s existing FSSAI licence. It directed the food business operator to stop selling the product until it is covered under a valid licence and to apply for a licence update if needed.

Among the complaints, customers alleged that Healthify 100% Whey Protein (1 kg) and Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts were delivered even after their expiry dates.

In another case, Akshayakalpa Organic Eggs were reportedly delivered in a rotten and expired condition. The customer claimed the eggs had a foul smell and visible signs of contamination. The complaint also alleged that no proper action was taken despite repeated follow-ups.

Another complaint involved Kakke da Paratha, which was allegedly delivered in a spoiled condition with a bad smell, making it unfit to eat.

Infant formula and other food items also under scanner

FSSAI also referred to a complaint about an infant formula that was allegedly delivered in a damaged and unsafe condition. The regulator said the product appeared to have been contaminated and may not have been stored properly. It also noted that the same product was reportedly sent to the customer again even after the original defective item had been returned.

Apart from this, the food safety regulator received complaints about contaminated eggs and milk, as well as packaged food items that were delivered in damaged condition through the platform.

Customers also raised concerns over complaint handling

Apart from food quality, several customers also questioned how their complaints were handled by Swiggy Instamart.

According to FSSAI, some consumers said they received refunds, but were not given a proper explanation or informed about any action taken to address the food safety issues they had reported.

The regulator has now asked Swiggy Instamart to provide details of its customer grievance system and explain what steps it has taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

FSSAI also raises questions over licences

One of the notices concerns NOICE Eggs, which were allegedly sold under a product category that was not covered by the company’s existing FSSAI licence. The regulator has directed the food business operator to stop selling the product until it is covered under a valid licence and to apply for a licence update if required.

The notices also mention alleged issues with FSSAI licence details. According to the regulator, some products were listed with incorrect, invalid or unavailable licence numbers. In some cases, food businesses were reportedly listed under names that did not match the details mentioned in their registered FSSAI licences.