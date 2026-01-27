Swiggy adopts AI: You can now order food on Swiggy through ChatGPT, Gemini; check complete process here

Home

The 'agentic AI flow' of Swiggy is most likely to reduce friction from the decisions that users have to make every day by understanding the intent and managing the rest.

The online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy is taking a major step by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, and others. The company made this announcement on January 27, i.e., Tuesday. It said that the customers will soon be allowed to build carts, apply co and track deliveries through chatbots of artificial intelligence.

What exactly is changing?

The company is rolling out the Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations across services like Swiggy Food, Instamart, and Dineout. It’s an open-source framework that was formed by Anthropic. It also allows the AI chatbots to securely connect to live third-party services. It also performs actions on behalf of the users.

How to use it?

This can be used simply by following the given steps.

Open Settings Select Connectors Add Custom or Connector App Provide a name for your connector Include the URL for the required service to be integrated

What are the officials saying?

The Chief Technology Officer of Swiggy, Madhusudhan Rao, says, “India’s convenience needs are deeply contextual, shaped by everyday moments, family routines, personal preferences, and time constraints. Swiggy has always focused on solving for convenience at scale, and conversational commerce takes that a step further by allowing users to simply express what they want, when they want it, whether it is to book a table at their favourite restaurant or order drinks and snacks for a match-viewing party. By bringing MCP to quick commerce, food delivery, and dining out, we’re removing friction from daily decisions and enabling a level of ease, personalisation, and joy that makes on-demand convenience feel effortless.”

Swiggy’s ‘agentic AI flow’

Instamarat is rolling out this feature, and now users can easily buy from more than 40,000 SKUs with the help of plain, natural-language prompts instead of having to scroll through the product lists.

