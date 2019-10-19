Bengaluru: Setting ambitious targets, food delivery start-up Swiggy aims to become one of India’s largest source of employment very soon. As per a report by TOI, the company is planning to hire close to 3 lakh delivery executives in the next 18 months.

At the company’s hyperlocal innovation summit, Gigabytes which was held on Friday, co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety expressed confidence over the company’s future and said, “If some of our growth estimates continue, it will not be too many years before we can be the third-largest source of employment in the country, behind the Army and Indian Railways.”

The Indian Army has 12.5 lakh soldiers, while the Railways had more than 12 lakh staff as of March 2018.

Currently, there are 2.1 lakh monthly active delivery staff and about 8,000 corporate employees on Swiggy’s payroll. Employing 3 lakh more people would take the total number to more than 5 lakh.

Not just that, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm also aims to have 100 million customers transacting with it over 15 times a month in the next 10-15 years, said Majety. As for the factors that will accelerate growth for the company, Majety cited Pods and Swiggy Daily and Swiggy POP as current growth catalysts.

One of the biggest food delivery platforms in the country, Swiggy operates in over 500 cities and clocks nearly 1.4 million food orders daily across India. So far, it has completed over half a billion orders and has over 2.1 lakh active delivery partners.