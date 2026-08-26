Swine flu ALERT in Noida: Nearly 120 cases reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar; Here’s what health dept advises

Health authorities said they are continuing to monitor the availability of medicines, medical facilities and other essential resources at hospitals and health centres across Gautam Buddha Nagar.

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Swine flu ALERT in Noida: Nearly 120 cases reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar; Here's what health dept advises | Image: PTI/File

The number of swine flu cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar has reached nearly 120, prompting the Health Department to step up surveillance and strengthen preparations across the district. With changing weather conditions contributing to a rise in viral infections, health authorities have placed hospitals and health centres on alert. Officials have also made arrangements for the testing and treatment of people suspected of having swine flu.

Residents have been advised to take basic precautions, including avoiding crowded places, maintaining hand hygiene and covering their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing. Health officials have also warned people against taking medicines on their own without consulting a doctor.

Essential medicines have been stocked at health centres across the district to ensure patients do not face difficulties in accessing treatment. Authorities have also prepared a 20-bed ICU with ventilator support for patients who may develop serious complications.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Madan Mohan Mani Tripathi urged residents not to panic but advised them to seek medical help if they develop symptoms associated with swine flu.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, weakness and breathing difficulties. Elderly people, young children and those with existing health conditions have been advised to be particularly careful.

The Health Department has asked people to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue, handkerchief or their elbow when coughing or sneezing. Regular handwashing with soap and water and avoiding close contact with infected people have also been recommended.

People showing signs of viral infection have been advised to avoid unnecessary trips to crowded areas. Officials said those experiencing symptoms should consult a healthcare professional instead of buying medicines directly from a pharmacy and starting treatment without medical advice.

Health authorities said they are continuing to monitor the availability of medicines, medical facilities and other essential resources at hospitals and health centres across Gautam Buddha Nagar.

(With IANS inputs)