Swine flu cases rising in Delhi; what are the symptoms? Doctors issue warning and advise caution

The doctor noted that individuals at the extremes of age—specifically young children and the elderly—need to exercise special caution during the infection. He advised those over the age of 60 to remain particularly vigilant. People suffering from conditions such as diabetes, asthma, or tuberculosis also need to take extra precautions. Individuals with a history of smoking—even those who have quit—who suffer from lung-related ailments may also be more vulnerable.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/swine-flu-cases-rising-in-delhi-what-are-the-symptoms-doctors-issue-warning-and-advise-caution-8501926/ Copy

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Amidst the changing weather and the monsoon season, doctors have advised people to exercise caution regarding swine flu cases in Delhi. According to experts, factors such as weather fluctuations, cooler temperatures, overcrowding, and person-to-person transmission create conditions favorable for the spread of the flu. While early symptoms of the common cold and the flu can be quite similar, one needs to pay special attention to symptoms like high fever, chills, severe body aches, and respiratory difficulties.

Dr. Satyajit Kumar and Dr. Neeraj Nischal, a Professor of Medicine at AIIMS, provided information regarding swine flu symptoms, high-risk groups, differences from the common flu, preventive measures, and signs indicating the need to consult a doctor.

According to Dr. Satyajit Kumar, environmental conditions play a significant role in the rise of swine flu and other respiratory illnesses. Temperature changes, overcrowding, and weather conditions create an environment conducive to the spread of infection. Hospitals typically see a higher number of patients suffering from the common cold and flu during this season. Additionally, increased testing during this period can lead to a higher number of detected infection cases.

He explained that swine flu patients exhibit a variety of symptoms. Key symptoms include high fever, chills or shivering, sore throat or throat pain, body aches, pain in the limbs, headache, weakness, a general sense of feeling unwell, and, in some cases, breathing difficulties. The fever associated with swine flu can be quite high, with some patients’ temperatures reaching 102 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. High fever accompanied by chills and headache are symptoms that may indicate a more serious condition compared to the common cold.

He noted that the fever in such cases can generally be quite high. This may be accompanied by chills, severe body aches, and a splitting headache. In some patients, body temperature can rise as high as 104 degrees. While initial distinctions can be made based on symptoms, the infection can be confirmed through testing if necessary.

The doctor noted that individuals at the extremes of age—specifically young children and the elderly—need to exercise special caution during the infection. He advised those over the age of 60 to remain particularly vigilant. People suffering from conditions such as diabetes, asthma, or tuberculosis also need to take extra precautions. Individuals with a history of smoking—even those who have quit—who suffer from lung-related ailments may also be more vulnerable.

He explained that if symptoms are mild, one can rest at home for the first day or two. He recommended simple measures such as drinking warm water, protecting oneself from the cold, and gargling with warm salt water. He emphasized the importance of adequate rest and monitoring one’s condition during the initial days. However, any medication should be taken only upon a doctor’s advice. He specifically warned against self-medication, noting that every drug carries potential side effects.

Dr. Satyajit Kumar stated that the hospital is receiving many patients with symptoms like the common cold, sore throat, and body aches, and that testing and treatment are being tailored to each patient’s condition. He mentioned that the hospital has a dedicated OPD and ward for respiratory medicine. Facilities such as ventilators are available if needed, and the hospital is fully prepared to handle such cases.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Professor Dr. Neeraj Nischal explained that as the weather turns cooler, the environment becomes more conducive to the spread of the influenza virus. The infection primarily spreads from person to person; thus, contact with an infected individual increases the likelihood of transmission. While the common cold is a relatively mild condition, influenza can become severe in some cases. The patient’s condition can become critical, especially when the infection affects the lungs and leads to a pneumonia-like state.

He noted that symptoms such as the common cold and cough are frequent since the respiratory system is affected. Some patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal symptoms, such as diarrhea. Therefore, it is crucial to consult a doctor immediately if there is a persistent fever, difficulty breathing, or if the patient appears unwell. He categorized children, the elderly, and patients with comorbidities—such as asthma, heart disease, kidney disease, or those undergoing immunosuppressive therapy—as high-risk groups. Cancer patients may also be more susceptible to the infection. Pregnant women should also exercise particular caution regarding flu infections and seek medical advice if symptoms appear.

Dr. Nischal stated that if a patient feels their condition is not right or notices any warning signs, they should contact a doctor immediately. Advising the adoption of hygiene habits learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent infection, he emphasized that hand hygiene is crucial. Individuals exhibiting flu-like symptoms should wear a mask and cover their mouths while coughing or sneezing. It is also essential to wash hands thoroughly after coughing.

(With IANS inputs)