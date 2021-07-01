New Delhi: Just a day after India sent a formal request to the members of the 27-nation grouping to individually consider allowing Indians who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines and want to travel to Europe, Switzerland and seven EU countries have added the Serum Institute-manufactured Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine Covishield to its Green passport list on Thursday. Apart from Switzerland, the seven European Union member countries that approved of Covishield on Thursday are Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain. Also Read - National Doctors Day 2021: Importance of Doctors Mental Health Amid Covid 19 | Dr. Sameer Malhotra, Director, Mental Health, Max, Explains

Earlier on Wednesday, failure to include Covishield and Covaxin will force India to adopt a policy of reciprocity and exempt European nationals holding the 'Green Pass' from mandatory quarantine in the country provided its request to recognise Covishield and Covaxin vaccines is heeded to, they said.