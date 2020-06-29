New Delhi: Syed Ali Shah Geelani, senior hardline separatist leader on Monday announced his decision to quit the All Party Hurriyat Conference, the biggest separatist amalgam in Kashmir. For more than three decades, the nonagenarian separatist leader was the face of Valley’s separatist politics. Also Read - Here's What Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Thinks on Kashmir, NRC And CAA

However, he remained under house arrest in his Srinagar uptown of Hyderpora area residence for the last four years, over health issues. The J&K authorities used to detain him on and off under house arrest to maintain law and order in the Valley.

In his detailed letter to the members of the Hurriyat Conference, Geelani has said that henceforth he shall not be answerable in any manner about the future conduct of the constituent members of the platform.

“The activities of these representatives were limited now to seeking access to assemblies and ministries for joining the government there (PoK). Some members were expelled while others started holding their own meetings. These activities were endorsed by you (constituents) by holding a meeting here to endorse their decisions,” Geelani said in his two-page letter.

He referred to inaction by the Hurriyat members post the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and the division of the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

“I sent messages to you through various means so that the next course of action could be decided but all my efforts (to get in touch) went in vain. Now that the sword of accountability is hanging over your heads for the financial and other irregularities, you thought of calling the advisory committee meeting,” he alleged.

Geelani said he was forced by the constituent parties in 2003 to take over the reins of the Hurriyat Conference and later, made lifetime chairman.

“The lack of discipline and other shortcomings were ignored and you did not allow a robust accountability system to be established over the years but today, you have crossed all limits and indulged in rebellion against the leadership,” he added.

Hurriyat Conference was formed on March 9, 1993 as a united political platform of the separatist parties in Kashmir.

Ten years after its formation, the Hurriyat Conference split into the moderate group headed by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and the hardline group headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

