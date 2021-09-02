Srinagar: Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in Kashmir as a precautionary measure in wake of the demise of Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Further, roads leading up to Geelani’s residence have also been sealed with a heavy police bandobast around it. Mobile internet is also likely to be shut down in Kashmir valley to prevent confusion due to the spread of rumours.Also Read - Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani Dies At 92, Political Leaders Express Condolence

Strict restrictions are already in place in Sopore district, the area from where he belonged. Security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places for maintaining law and order, reported PTI.

Who was Syed Ali Shah Geelani?

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, avowedly a pro-Pakistan supporter who spearheaded the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir for over three decades, died at his residence here on Wednesday night, officials said.

Geelani, 91, is survived by two sons and six daughters. He remarried after his first wife passed away in 1968.

The separatist leader had been suffering from kidney disease for over two decades, besides having other age-related issues, including dementia.

A three-time MLA in the erstwhile state from Sopore, Geelani had virtually become the face of agitation in the 2008 Amarnath land row, 2010 agitation sparked by killing of a youth in Srinagar.

He was the founder member of Hurriyat Conference but broke away and formed his own Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in early 2000. He finally bid farewell to his own Hurriyat Conference in June 2020.

Geelani would be buried at the place of his choice in the neighbourhood of Hyderpora in the outskirts of the city.

His passport was seized in 1981 and never returned, barring an exception in 2006 to facilitate him to perform Hajj pilgrimage.

There were several cases pending against him in the Enforcement Directorate, police and Income Tax Department.

