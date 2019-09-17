New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 69 on Tuesday, was wished by a host of politicians on social media. From Union Ministers and BJP leaders, to opposition politicians like TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, all took to Twitter to wish PM Modi a very happy birthday.

The Prime Minister is also trending on Twitter, with #happybirthdaynarendramodi, #HappyBdayPMModi, #HappyBirthdayPM, #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi being the top four trends on Twitter.

Here are reactions from some of the top politicians:

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu: “India has earned global recognition for the transformative reforms undertaken by the government under his direction. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. ”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: “Wishing a very happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi, the most popular leader of the country and a symbol of willpower, decisive leadership and tireless labour. Under your able leadership, India has established itself as a stable, strong and reliable nation in the world.”

दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, निर्णायक नेतृत्व और अथक परिश्रम के प्रतीक देश के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय नेता प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपके नेतृत्व में उभरते नये भारत ने विश्व में एक मजबूत, सुरक्षित और विश्वसनीय राष्ट्र के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाई है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: “Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday. He has been instrumental in building and strengthening India’s position in the comity of nations. His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health & long life.”

Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. He has been instrumental in building and strengthening India’s position in the comity of nations. His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health & long life. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 16, 2019

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal: “Today, I join 130 crore fellow citizens in wishing PM Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. He is a statesman, decisive leader, and an inspiration for all of us. We are committed to achieving his vision of building a ‘New India’.”

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju: “The most inspirational Prime Minister who has changed the face of India in the Comity of Nations and emerged as the most charismatic leader of the World! Happy Birthday to our beloved leader Narendra Modi ji.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: “Birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদিজী কে জন্মদিনের শুভেচ্ছা — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 17, 2019

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: “Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. I pray for his healthy and long life.”

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi: “I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. I hope he remains healthy, lives a long life and fulfils his promises to the people.”