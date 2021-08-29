New Delhi: Less than two weeks since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, the UN Security Council (UNSC) dropped a reference to the insurgent group from a paragraph in its statement that called upon Afghan groups not to support terrorists “operating on the territory of any other country”. India, which is the president of the Security Council for this month, signed off on the statement and issued it in its capacity as the chair for this month.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: Changing Equation in Afghanistan Challenge, Govt Forced to Rethink Strategy, Says Rajnath

On August 16, a day after Kabul fell to the Taliban, the UNSC had adopted a different stand and it had warned that neither the Taliban nor any other Afghan group or individual should support terrorists.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan to ensure the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country, and that neither the Taliban nor any other Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any other country," the UNSC's August 16 statement read.

The ‘T’ word is gone…🤔 Compare the marked portions of @UN Security Council statements issued on 16 August & on 27 August… pic.twitter.com/BPZTk23oqX — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) August 28, 2021

Syed Akbaruddin, India’s former permanent representative at the United Nations, highlighted the difference on Twitter. “In diplomacy, a fortnight is a long time. The ‘T’ word is gone. Compare the marked portions of UN Security Council statements issued on August 16 and on August 27,” he tweeted.