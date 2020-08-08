New Delhi: Several theories behind the fatal crash of Vande Bharat Mission Air India Express flight on Friday at the Calicut Airport are floating around. Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who went to Kerala to inspect the crash site, said he himself had several questions, but the time demands patience for the investigation report to come. Also Read - Fight it Like Kerala: Images of People Queuing up to Donate Blood to Air Crash Victims go Viral

Human error?

Pilot Deepak Sathe was one of the most experienced pilots of Air India. It was not his first time on the same runway. As per records, the pilot hand landed on this runway 27 times. He had more than 10,000 hours of flying experience. Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar was also the pilot of the first Vande Bharat flight between Dubai and Kozhikode which landed in Kozhikode on May 8.

On the contrary, the heroism of the pilots is being praised as they reportedly switched off the engine of the plane. Otherwise, it could have caught fire while falling, leading to a massive massacre.

Tabletop runway

A tabletop runway is a runway on the top of a hill. On both ends, there are valleys. Landing at any tabletop runway is risky but what happened on the very moment after the flight landed is to be probed as several Vande Bharat Mission flights landed on the same runway. Airports Authority of India chairman Arvind Singh said prior to COVID-19, there were around 70 departures as well as 70 arrivals at the Kozhikode airport on a daily basis. After domestic flights resumed on May 25, there have been 10 departures and 10 arrivals every day.

Massive Rain?

The reported visibility due to rains at the time of landing was 2,000 metres. The total length of the runway is 2,700 metres. The plane could not land at the designated runway and sought permission for landing at an alternative runway (runway 10) where the mishap took place.

The black box of the flight, which holds clues of the accident, is now with the investigation team. The digital flight data recorder (DFDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) jointly make up the “black box” in an aircraft.

The DFDR keeps a record of data from plane’s systems like airspeed, altitude and fuel flow. A good quality DFDR can store up to 25 hours of flight data. The CVR keeps a recording of all the conversations taking place in a plane’s cockpit. A good quality CVR can store up to two hours of voice data.

Once recovered after the aircraft crash, the black box gives ample flight data and voice recording to the investigators to find out what led to the accident.

