New Delhi: The chief of Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Saad Khandalvi, who has been on the run after an FIR was registered against him for organising a religious gathering last month at Nizamuddin despite restrictions to combat the coronavirus, has been traced to his residence in Zakir Nagar.

His lawyer Tauseef Khan has, however, maintained that Saad is under self-quarantine and will join investigation after his quarantine period is over.

It is still not clear if Saad will be allowed to stay at his residence or shifted to a government quarantine. Reports suggested that the police might interrogate him over a video call.

On March 31, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch lodged an FIR against seven people, including the cleric, on a complaint by Station House Officer Nizamuddin for holding the congregation here allegedly in violation of the orders against large gathering and not maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A day later, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch wrote to Saad and others, seeking the details under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A second notice was also issued to him this week.