New Delhi: Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, Tablighi Jammat chief has written a letter to the Delhi Police demanding a copy of FIR registered against him in connection with a religious congregation in the national capital last month. In the letter, the chief of Islamic group asserted that he is 'willing to cooperate' in the probe in the Tablighi Jamaat gathering, which is considered as one of the major sources of the spread of the novel coronavirus across India.

"I have already joined the investigation by replying two notices U/s 91 Cr.Pc dated 01.04.2020 & 02.04 both issued by your good office. It is reiterated that I am always ready & willing to cooperate with the investigation being conducted by you," Tablighi Jamaat head wrote in the letter to the crime branch dated April 16.

Furthermore, the Islamic preacher asked the officials to inform him if any "new section" has been added in the FIR.

Saad is under self-quarantine after being blamed for grossly violating the norms of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Investigating agencies claimed that Saad is in constant touch with the Jamaatis through audio messages.

The Delhi Police had booked Saad and others under the Epidemic Act 1897 read with Sections 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin regarding restriction of social, political and religious gathering and for taking safety measures, including social distancing, for the prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus.