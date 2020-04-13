New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it ‘cannot gag the media’ as it took up a petition filed by a top Muslim body against ‘demonisation’ of the entire Muslim community due to last month’s Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. Also Read - Finally Out of Quarantine, Delhi Police All Set to Nab Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad

The plea in the top court was filed last week by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, in which it sought directions to the media to stop ‘dissemination of fake news in this regard.’ It had also sought action against ‘errant’ section of the media spreading ‘hatred’ against Muslims. Also Read - 'Because of Their Habits...': Andhra Deputy CM Blames Tablighi Jamaat For COVID-19 Spread

The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, and also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and M Shantanagoudar, also asked the petitioner to make the Press Council of India (PCI) a party in its plea, after which, it said, it would hear the plea. Also Read - 30-year-old Tablighi Jamaat Member Commits Suicide in Maharashtra After Testing COVID-19+

Notably, 9,000 attendees, including foreign nationals, had attended the congregation at a Markaz (mosque) in Nizamuddin from 13-15 March, at a time curbs were kicking in in the national capital as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of these attendees were discovered in different parts of the country, after the case came to light, and ended up testing positive, which meant that they had possibly infected thousands in the meantime.

A total of 2,361 people stayed back at the mosque and were evacuated after a five-day operation by the Delhi Police and health officials late last month. Many of them, too, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the wake of this case coming to light, there have been incidents of attacks on Muslims in various parts of the country, as India has seen a sharp spike in confirmed coronavirus cases due to the Jamaat event.