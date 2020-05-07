New Delhi: Amid the ongoing lockdown to fight COVID-19, the West Bengal government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on Friday in a less colourful manner, a senior government official said. The West Bengal government has identified over 92,000 cases of influenza-like illness and 870 people with severe acute respiratory illness across the state, findings that serve as “early warning signals” in the fight against COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus in UP: Noida Police Announces Penalty Upto Rs 2 Lakh For Misbehaving With Corona Warriors

"Rabindra Jayanti will be observed by the state government at 4 PM on May 8 at Cathedral Road in the southern part of the city. The honourable chief minister will remain present at the programme," the official said on Wednesday.

"There will be no big celebrations like other years as no gatherings will be allowed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The chief minister will only garland the statue of Tagore. There will be no stage and no singing programme," he said.

Only accredited representatives of the media may cover the programme, the official added.

Amid the ongoing blame-game between the Centre and the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the 92,000 cases were the outcome of her government’s extensive door-to-door surveillance over the last one month, covering over 5.5 crore households, and the exercise will continue “till the virus is defeated”.

“Massive door-to-door surveillance has been ongoing since past one month to identify severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) cases across West Bengal”.

“During the period from April 7 to May 3, over 5.57 crore household visits have been conducted. 872 cases of persons with SARI and 91,515 cases of persons with ILI have been identified and given necessary health advice,” she said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

(With PTI Inputs)