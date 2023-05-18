Home

News

India

Who Is Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Accused Set To Be Extradited To India

Who Is Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Accused Set To Be Extradited To India

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian, is wanted by Indian authorities for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks where over 160 people were killed.

Tahawwur Rana was arrested in the US on an extradition request by India for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian, is set to be extradited to India after a US court gave its nod for the accused to be prosecuted in New Delhi where he is is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

What the US court said in its order

The US court gave a nod to the Indian request, through the US government for Tahawwur Rana’s extradition. “The Court has reviewed and considered all of the documents submitted in support of and in opposition to the Request and has considered the arguments presented at the hearing,” US Magistrate Judge of the US District Court of California, Judge Jacqueline Chooljian, said in a 48-page court order dated May 16, which was released Wednesday.

You may like to read

“Based on such review and consideration and for the reasons discussed herein, the Court makes the findings set forth below and certifies to the Secretary of State of the United States the extraditability of Rana on the charged offenses that are the subject of the Request,” the Judge wrote in the order.

The judge ruled that there is sufficient competent evidence to establish reasonable cause that Rana is the person accused in India. The Court concluded that Rana is extraditable for the offenses for which extradition has been requested and on which the United States is proceeding.

“It is therefore ordered that Tahawwur Hussain Rana be and remain committed to the custody of the United States Marshal pending a final decision on extradition and surrender by the Secretary of State to India for trial of the offences as to which extradition has been granted pursuant to Title 18, United States Code, section 3186 and the Treaty,” the Judge ruled.

Who is Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent, is wanted by Indian authorities for his alleged involvement in the deadly Mumbai terror attacks that are sometimes referred to as India’s 9/11.

Tahawwur Rana was arrested in the US on an extradition request by India for his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing over 160 people, including six Americans, at iconic and vital locations of Mumbai.

Indian authorities allege that Rana conspired with his childhood friend David Coleman Headley to assist the Pakistani terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba in the orchestration of the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.

David Headley and Tahawwur Rana attended military high school in Pakistan together. Rana’s immigration law center in Chicago, as well as a satellite office in Mumbai, was allegedly used as a front for their terrorism activities between 2006 and 2008, prosecutors had earlier said, according to a report by the news agency The Associated Press.

In 2011, Tahawwur Rana was convicted in Chicago’s Illinois for providing material support to the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which planned the Mumbai terror attack and for supporting a never-carried-out plot to attack a Danish newspaper that printed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammed in 2005.

Tahawwur Rana was accused of allowing David Coleman Headley to open a branch of his Chicago-based immigration law business in Mumbai as a cover story and travel as a representative of the company in Denmark.

David Headley had testified against Tahawwur Rana in the Illinois case after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder. As part of his plea deal, he can’t be extradited to India.

2008 Mumbai terror attacks

Mumbai had come to a standstill on November 26, 2008, when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India’s financial capital.

The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.