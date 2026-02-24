By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tahawwur Rana BIG update: Good news for India as Canada may take this action against 26/11 Mumbai attack accused ahead of PM Carney’s India visit
Tahawwur Rana BIG update: In a matter of good news for India and a matter of concern for Pakistan, Canada may take a big action against 26/11 Mumbai attack accused ahead of PM Carney's India visit.
Tahawwur Rana BIG update: In a matter of good news for India and a matter of concern for Pakistan, Canada may take a big action against 26/11 Mumbai attack accused ahead of PM Carney’s India visit.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.