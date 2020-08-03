New Delhi: An Interrogation Report (IR) by Delhi Police has claimed that Tahir Hussain, suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor has admitted to his role in the northeast Delhi riots, that broke out in February against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Delhi Police interrogation has revealed that the suspended AAP councillor has admitted that he collected acid, petrol, diesel and stones on his roof. Besides, he also took pistol from the police station for use in the violence. Also Read - Street Hawkers, Vendors Allowed to Operate From 10 AM to 8 M in Delhi, Weekly Bazaars to Remain Shut | Read Latest Guidelines

In a chargesheet, Delhi police has named Tahir Hussain as one of the prime accused in the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26, during the violence.

During the interrogation, Hussain revealed that he wanted to teach Hindus a lesson using his political power and money. The suspended AAP councillor also stated that he met former JNU student Umar Khalid at Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Shaheen Bagh on January 8. Police said that his task was to collect as much glass bottle, petrol, acid, stones, as possible on the roof of his house. One of his acquaintance, Khalid Saifi was given the task to gather people on the streets for protest.

"Khalid Saifi, along with his friend Ishrat Jahan, first started a dharna demonstration in Khureji on the lines of Shaheen Bagh.

He added,”On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots. It was decided to provoke people sitting on the anti-CAA strike. Khalif Saifi said that something big has to be done at the time of Donald Trump’s visit so that the government kneel.” Also Read - Sharjeel Imam Tests COVID Positive, Alleges Overcrowding in Guwahati Jail

If reports are to be believed, Hussain told the officials that he was disappointed after the government revoked Article 370 (that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir), Supreme Court verdict on Ram Mandir and Centre’s decision to pass CAA.

