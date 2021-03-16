Agra: The iconic Taj Mahal will soon get expensive for tourists visiting the monument as the Agra administration is likely to increase the entry ticket fees for both – domestic and international tourists. Taj Mahal and other monuments in Agra opened for visitors in January this year after a prolonged lockdown due to coronavirus. Also Read - All India Tourist Permit to be Available Via Online Mode from April 1 | All You Need to Know

Taj Mahal tickets can be purchased at the site or on the official website and mobile app of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The revised entry fees are likely to be applicable from April.

Taj Mahal Ticket Price

Indian tourists, who are currently paying Rs 50 to enter the monument, will now have to pay Rs 80, the Agra administration said. Meanwhile, foreign tourists will have to shell out Rs 1200, as opposed to Rs 1100 as ticket price to enter the monument.

Apart from that, the Agra Development Authority (ADA) will also charge an additional Rs 200 from tourists who wish to enter the main dome, which is separate from the Rs 200 being charged by the ASI, Agra Divisional Commissioner Amit Gupta told ANI.

With the new charges in place, domestic tourists entering the main dome will have to pay a total of Rs 480 and foreign tourists will be charged Rs 1600.

Responding to the new proposal of hiking entry tickets to the Taj, a tourist Saurabh Mishra said, “If prices surge, it would cause inconvenience to Indian tourists to see their own heritage. We used to pay Rs 50 to visit the main dome. If it increases again, the footfall of Indian tourists will decrease.”