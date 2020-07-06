New Delhi: Monuments across the country are all set to open doors to visitors on Monday, after a three-month-long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. However, historical destinations like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Akbar tomb will continue to remain shut as they fall under ‘buffer zones’. Also Read - Coronavirus in Hyderabad Update: Fearing Corona Infection, 34-Year-Old Commits Suicide by Jumping Into Hussain Sagar Lake

“In the wake of COVID-19 situation in Agra, historical monuments like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar tomb in Sikandra and others to remain closed until further orders as they fall in ‘buffer zone’ areas,” the Agra district magistrate announced. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: India Overtakes Russia to Become 3rd Worst-hit Country in World; Total Tally Nears 7 Lakh-Mark

Other monuments like Fatehpur Sikri Fort, Itmad-ud-Daula, and Agra Fort will also remain closed in Agra district, the official statement read. Also Read - Unlock 2: With Lockdown Guidelines in Place, Historic Monuments Across India Set to Open For Public Today

As of now, Agra has 71 containment ones due to coronavirus, and has recorded 55 new COVID-19 confirmed infections in the last 4 days.

Notably, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) decided to reopen all historical monuments after the Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel’s tweet to reopen monuments with stringent safety protocols.

“All Centrally protected monuments and sites shall be bound by the protocols like sanitization, social distancing and other health protocols,” the minister had stated.

Earlier in June, the culture ministry had already reopened 820 monuments out of the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place.

The Centre has issued a detailed SOP for the monuments that a opeining today in non-containment areas. Face masks, thermal screening and sanitizers at the entrance have been made mandatory for visitors, along with the basic social distancing norms.