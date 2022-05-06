New Delhi/Chandigarh: The arrest of Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police from his national capital residence on Friday morning quickly to a slugfest between AAP and BJP with dramatic developments drawing in the police of three states. After arresting Bagga, the police convoy en route t Punjab was stopped in Haryana and the BJP leader was brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.Also Read - AAP Claims Tajinder Bagga Arrested For Inciting Violence, BJP Alleges Procedure Wasn't Followed | Key Points

Videos showed the Delhi BJP spokesperson was taken from his home in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. Bagga's father Preetpal Singh alleged that a team of 15-20 Punjab Police personnel barged into their Janakpuri home around 8 am, punched him in the face and did not allow his son to put on his turban while they were arresting him.

Recounting the events of the morning, he said the family, including Bagga, had finished breakfast when two Punjab Police personnel entered their west Delhi home. "The two policemen had visited the family earlier as well. "We offered them tea A few minutes later, 10-15 Punjab Police personnel broke in. They dragged Tajinder out and did not allow him to cover his head. When I tried to make a video of the incident, my mobile phone was snatched and I was punched in the face and forced to sit down," his father told reporters.

The AAP rules Delhi and Punjab while the BJP governs Haryana. However, Delhi Police comes under the Union Home ministry and not the AAP-led Delhi government. After the arrest, the BJP accused Punjab Police of “abducting” its leader, who has been vocal in his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal and accused the AAP chief of pursuing vendetta through the state police.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on the other hand, rejected the charge and said the Delhi BJP spokesperson was arrested for allegedly stoking communal tensions in Punjab.

Here’s how the events unfolded on Friday morning

Following the arrest, Punjab Police said in a statement that Bagga had been served five notices under Sections 41 A CrPC to come and join the investigation. The notices dated April 9, 11, 15, 22 and 28 were duly served upon. Despite that, the accused deliberately did not join the investigation”. It said due process of law had been followed.

Later, Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by his’s father Preetpal Singh.

As the cavalcade of vehicles with Bagga was on its way from Delhi to Mohali in Punjab, about 250 km away, it was held up in Kurukshetra, about halfway between the two cities.

When being asked why the Punjab Police team was stopped, a Haryana Police official said there was information that Bagga had been “forcibly” picked up from his residence. “We have to verify and crosscheck these things,” he said.

In the high-voltage drama that followed, a Delhi Police team reached Kurukshetra and took “custody” of 36-year-old Bagga from Punjab Police. “The Punjab cops had not informed the local police in Delhi before arresting Bagga,” a Delhi Police official said.

The Punjab government, on its part, moved the high court against the “detention” of its police team in Kurukshetra. The state police requested that Bagga be kept in Haryana and not be handed over to the Delhi Police, a plea turned down by the court, which will hold the next hearing on Saturday.

In a letter to the Kurukshetra superintendent of police, Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the Haryana Police stopping Punjab cops returning from Delhi with the arrested BJP leader was tantamount to “illegal detention”. Soni also referred to the FIR registered against Bagga last month and that five notices were served to him to join the probe. “But he did not appear before the investigating team”. “That in accordance with the law, a police party was sent to arrest the accused Bagga,” the Mohali SSP said.

Later, addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP leader Nupur Sharma cited a court ruling to say that police from another state must inform the local police before making any arrest. Punjab Police action, she said, was illegal as it did not inform its Delhi counterparts.

Justifying the Punjab police’s action, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj referred to the clashes in Patiala on April 29, and said it arrested Bagga in connection with a case registered in Mohali on April 1. Bharadwaj told reporters that the state police registered a case against Bagga last month after the BJP leader, through his social media posts, “tried to create communal tensions and incite violence in the state”.

“Because of such statements, the Punjab Police lodged an FIR and now arrested Bagga. His statements were communal in nature. A lot of BJP-linked people were instigating the violence in Patiala,” Bhardwaj alleged.

Background to Bagga’s arrest

On April 1, Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader from Mohali Sunny Ahluwalia. The FIR referred to Bagga’s remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside Kejriwal’s residence. Bagga had also come under AAP fire for his tweet against Kejriwal over the film “The Kashmir Files”.