New Delhi: Hours after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police for his remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the saffron party claimed that proper procedure was not followed in arresting Bagga. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party refuted BJP allegations and said there is no vendetta and the Punjab Police is doing its work impartially.Also Read - HC Rejects Punjab’s Demand to Keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana, BJP Workers Protest Outside AAP Office in Delhi | Live

“A procedure wasn’t followed. Secondly, it’s a political issue as during polls Bagga had delivered speeches. Speeches normally include political content and blame against each other. If something happens, EC takes cognisance and then Police looks into it,” Haryana CM and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tajinder Bagga’s arrest. Also Read - BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Arrested, BJP Claims '50 Cops' Picked Him Up From His West Delhi House

Procedure wasn't followed. 2nd,it's a political issue as during polls Bagga had delivered speeches. Speeches normally include political content & blame against each other. If something happens, EC takes cognisance & then Police looks into it: Haryana CM on Tajinder Bagga's arrest pic.twitter.com/gtlN05xWFw — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

Khattar went on to say that the political issues don’t unfold like this, but forcing Punjab Police to pick up a political figure in this manner– there should at least be a little amiability.

He said if the enmity between political parties rises like this, there’ll be problems and this shouldn’t have been done.“I think the more it is condemned the less it is,” he added.

Political issues don't unfold like this. But forcing Punjab Police to pick up a political figure in this manner…there should at least be a little amiability. If enmity b/w political parties rises like this, there'll be problems. This shouldn't have been done: Haryana CM Khattar pic.twitter.com/yWxYGk6Csn — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

On the other hand, the AAP claimed Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested from Delhi by the Punjab Police for trying to stoke communal tension and violence in the border state and rejected the BJP’s charge of vendetta.

Defending the Punjab Police’s action, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference that the state police registered a case against Bagga last month after the BJP leader, through his social media posts, “tried to create communal tension and incite violence in the state”.

“Because of such statements, the Punjab Police lodged an FIR and now arrested Bagga. His statements were communal in nature. A lot of BJP-linked people were instigating the violence in Patiala,” Bhardwaj alleged.

The April 1 FIR was registered under relevant IPC sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place, etc.), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

After Bagga’s arrest, the BJP accused the Punjab Police of “abducting” him and alleged that AAP national convenor leader Arvind Kejriwal was pursuing vendetta through the state police.

To BJP’s allegations, Bharadwaj said the Punjab Police arrested Bagga only after he did not join the investigation despite five summons.