New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was on Friday morning arrested by the Punjab Police from his Delhi residence. Bagga, who is the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was arrested by the police based on a complaint registered with its cybercell. According to reports, Bagga was booked by the police after AAP leader Sunny Singh filed a complaint against him. The AAP leader said that Bagga had made provocative statements and spread rumours. He added that the BJP leader even attempted to create religious and communal enmity. The Punjab police said that it had intimated the Janakpuri police station before apprehending Bagga after he failed to appear before the police, despite being served five notices.Also Read - BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga Arrested, BJP Claims '50 Cops' Picked Him Up From His West Delhi House

Meanwjile, the Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the Punjab Police for “kidnapping”, saying it has not followed proper rules during the arrest of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The Punjab Police cavalcade carrying the BJP spokesperson was also stopped in Kurukshetra, Haryana while on its way back. Also Read - Man Enters Classroom of EDMC Run School, Removes Clothes of Two Girls; DCW Sends Notice to Delhi Police, Civic Body

Arrested Bagga because he didn’t join the probe against him, says Punjab police

In a statement quoted by news agency ANI, the Punjab Police said Bagga was arrested because he did not join the probe over a case filed against him in the state. “The accused was served five notices to come and join the investigation. The notices were duly served upon. Inspite of that, the accused deliberately did not join the probe. This morning, following due process of law, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested from his home in Delhi.” Bagga is the national secretary of the BJP’s youth wing and also the Delhi BJP spokesperson. Also Read - BJP Leaders Share Video of Rahul Gandhi in Kathmandu's Famous Pub, Twitter Has Split Opinion | Watch

Tajinder Bagga’s father says, “I was punched in the face”

Father of Bagga, Preet Singh, as quoted by ANI, claimed that he was punched in the face when he attempted to capture the incident on video. “This morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face,” he said as quoted by ANI.

“Messed with the wrong guys” says BJP

Shortly after the BJP’s Tajinder Pal Bagga was arrested in Delhi by the Punjab Police, the party – ruling at the centre – launched a full-blown attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP. From sharing videos and photos of the incident, to alleging that Bagga’s father was assaulted, tweets poured out on the social media website by the BJP leader.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who last month protested outside Arvind Kejriwal’s home over his remarks on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files, on Friday tweeted: “Have spoken with @TajinderBagga’s mother. Assured her that entire organisation is with them in this hour of oppression. BJYM will do everything in our capacity to bring Bagga back to safety & liberty.

We will fight back! @ArvindKejriwal, you have messed with the wrong guys. (sic).”

Have spoken with @TajinderBagga’s mother. Assured her that entire organisation is with them in this hour of oppression. BJYM will do everything in our capacity to bring Bagga back to safety & liberty.

We will fight back!@ArvindKejriwal, you have messed with the wrong guys. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 6, 2022

“Arvind Kejriwal’s brazen misuse of Punjab police to target political opponents is not unexpected. He had been raging for this. But this won’t go down well. We will fight to secure every single karyakarta of ours and ensure that Kejriwal learns how to handle power the hard way… (sic),” BJP social media head Amit Malviya wrote.

Kapil Mishra also made a tweet over the same and said that Bagga “cannot be intimidated or weakened by such antics.”