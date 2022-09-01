New Delhi: National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation Covid working group Chairman Dr NK Arora on Wednesday advised everyone to take precautionary doses as human antibodies decrease after 6-8 months. The statement comes at a time when the country is witnessing a surge in the covid cases.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Two Mandals Seek Free Vaccination Drive | Deets Inside

Talking to news agency ANI, Dr Arora said, "COVID is very much around us and there is quite a significant transmission of viruses going on. Although we do not see a severe form of it and fortunately the number of deaths is extremely low."

He further added that booster doses will act as insurance for our health in the future. "I request everyone to take precautionary doses as our antibodies decrease after 6-8 months. Booster doses will act as insurance for our health in the future. According to the data, in last 8 months, 90% of patients admitted to hospitals haven't received booster doses."

Active COVID-19 case count drops to 64,667 in India

With 7,231 new infections being reported in a day, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 4,44,28,393, while the number of active cases came down to 64,667, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,27,874 with 45 new fatalities which includes 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

