New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took note of children who have become orphans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and directed states to provide immediate relief to them. Taking notice of the matter in the wake of the pandemic, the apex court directed the district administrations across the country to immediately take care of the basic needs of children orphaned after having lost one or both parents to Covid-19, without waiting for further orders

A vacation bench of Justices LN Rao and Aniruddha Bose also asked the district administrations to identify orphaned children and upload their data on NCPCR website by Saturday evening.

The top court's direction came on an application filed by amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal seeking identification of orphaned children and providing them immediate relief by the state governments.

In the recent past, a number of states have announced relief package and compensation for children who have been orphaned due to the COVID pandemic.

On Thursday, the Kerala government announced a special package for children orphaned by COVID-19 in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “We need to take care of the children who have lost their father and mother due to COVID-19. A special package will be implemented for the care of such children.”

Under the package, initially, an amount of Rs 3 lakhs will be given to the children as a lump sum. In addition, an amount of Rs 2,000 per month will also be given till they reach the age of 18.