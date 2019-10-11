New Delhi: The Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notification for the applicants under ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojna, following which, the would-be groom has to submit his selfie inside the toilet of his house, if the bride wants to avail Rs 51,000 under the scheme. The initiative is aimed at ensuring that toilets are constructed in every household in the state.

The notification received mixed reactions from the locals of the state. While brides appreciated the initiative, grooms on the other hand, stated that ‘instead of checking selfies, government officials should visit their houses’

Sofia, a bride at the community wedding, welcomed the initiative and said,“It is not wrong to ensure that there is a toilet in a house. I think this is a good decision.”

“We submit the forms of applicants under the scheme to the municipal corporation. It requires two affidavits and a selfie of the groom inside the toilet of their residence. The form is rejected and the couples are not allowed to get married in the ‘sammelan’ if the picture is not submitted”, Mukhtar Hassan who runs Zara Hassan Welfare Samiti told ANI.

One of the grooms Mohammad Saddam, however, said that instead of checking selfies, government officials should visit houses to ensure if toilets had indeed been constructed. “Why do we have to submit a selfie? We can as easily take a picture in any toilet. A government official should come and see if there is a toilet in the house.”

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. On December 2018, a day after coming to power, the Congress government had hiked the financial aid from Rs 28,000 to Rs 51,000.