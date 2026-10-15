‘Taken enough steps’: What has Delhi Police said to HC ahead of CJP’s October 16 protest at Connaught Place

Delhi HC declined to restrain CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's Oct 16 Connaught Place protest, taking Delhi Police's assurance to regulate the event on record.

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Security personnel stand guard and inspect as heavy police deployment and entry restrictions are enforced ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar (PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 15, 2026, refused to pass an order restraining Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke from holding a protest at Connaught Place’s Central Park on October 16. Hearing a petition filed by a Palika Bazar vendor over fears of business disruption and severe festive-season losses, a bench led by Acting Chief Justice Nitin W. Sambre recorded the Delhi Police’s official assurance that adequate steps were in place to regulate the gathering in accordance with the law. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on November 3.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke had called upon supporters to assemble peacefully with the national flag in protest against Election Commission policies following the judicial custody of party colleagues Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

“As you know, Saurav and Ashu have been jailed only for unfurling the tricolour. I urge all patriots who love the tricolour to come to Central Park, Connaught Place at 5 pm on October 16 with the national flag. We will show that waving a tiranga is not a crime,” Dipke said.

“Those who cannot come to Delhi, take out tiranga marches in your cities in the evening, and show that the tricolour is our pride,” he said.

Delhi Police defend Metro curbs, internet suspension in SC as proportionate measures to maintain public order

The Delhi Police have told the Supreme Court that preventive measures, including the regulation of Metro services, a request to suspend cellular internet services and the removal of individuals from restricted areas, were taken in good faith and were proportionate to the prevailing situation to maintain peace and prevent any disturbance of public order in the national capital.

Story highlights:

No Injunction Issued: The High Court rejected prayer clauses seeking a blanket ban on CJP’s demonstration, allowing the group’s planned gathering at Central Park to proceed under strict police supervision.

Police Regulatory Undertaking: Delhi Police confirmed in court that “all possible steps” under applicable statutory rules were active to prevent public order breakdowns and traffic choking in CP.

Commercial & Trader Concerns: The vendor’s petition highlighted severe threats to daily livelihood, citing high festive-season footfalls around Palika Bazar and Inner Circle shops.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court in response to contempt proceedings, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology, while maintaining that there had been no wilful or deliberate non-compliance with the apex court’s directions issued on October 9.

The affidavit said the measures were taken against the backdrop of intelligence inputs indicating that people could assemble at Jantar Mantar despite the denial of permission for a proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies)