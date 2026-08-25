‘Taken out of context, not related to politics’: Nitin Gadkari’s office reacts on Union Minister’s retirement rumours

Nitin Gadkari’s office clarified that remarks regarding his retirement were taken out of context and completely unrelated to politics.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/taken-out-of-context-not-related-to-politics-nitin-gadkaris-office-reacts-on-union-ministers-retirement-rumours-8509670/ Copy

Nitin Gadkari | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a significant development amid the retirement rumours of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s office has clarified that his recent remarks about giving the younger generation greater responsibility were made in the context of the work of the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust and were not related to politics or his political future. The office of the Union Minister clarified that Gadkari has been associated with the Trust for several years and that his remarks were made in the context of its functioning and future leadership.

What Nitin Gadkari’s office said on retirement rumours?

“Nitin Gadkariji’s statement had nothing to do with politics. He was speaking specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas. In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility,” the statement from the Minister’s office said.

Also read: ‘Working for 30 years, can’t anymore’: Nitin Gadkari sparks retirement buzz, hints at making way for new generation

“His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the Trust. However, some television channels are presenting the statement as a political remark, taking it out of its actual context,” the statement underlined.

What Nitin Gadkari said on giving new generation a chance?

“I have been continuously working in public life for the last 30 years. I have seen many ups and downs and received many awards. But I can’t work much now, the new generation should be given a chance to work,” he was quoted as saying by News18 Marathi.

The comments have come at a time when there is speculation about a possible expansion of the Union Cabinet and changes in ministerial responsibilities. His remarks have therefore sparked discussion about whether he was hinting at a gradual shift away from active politics.

Who is Nitin Gadkari?

Nitin Gadkari is a senior Indian politician and prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who serves as the Minister of Road Transport and Highways. Often called the “Expressway Man of India,” he is widely recognized for driving massive infrastructure modernization, accelerating highway construction, and pioneering public-private partnerships (PPP) across the nation.