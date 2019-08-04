New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday seemed irked by fellow party MLA Alka Lamba after she claimed to soon resign from party’s primary membership.

Taking to Twitter, Bharadwar fired, “She has announced this a dozen of times in the past. It takes 1 min to send a written resignation letter to party leadership. We will accept it on Twitter too.”

She has announced this a dozen of times in the past. It takes 1 min to send a written resignation letter to party leadership. We will accept it on Twitter too. https://t.co/dDEiZmbtf6 — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 4, 2019

AAP Chandini Chowk MLA Alka Lamba is not new to openly declaring her dissatisfaction with the party leadership or many times hinting at severing ties with the Aam Aadmi Party.

On Sunday, Lamba, who has not been on the same page as the party on various issues since past several months, said she took the decision after consulting the people of her Chandni Chowk constituency.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said that people from her constituency have agreed that instead of compromising with her self-respect, she should resign from the party’s primary membership and secondly, that she should contest the next election as an Independent candidate.