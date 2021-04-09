New Delhi: Since India is facing the second wave of coronavirus, several states have imposed restrictions on the movement, gathering of people in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. While many states have made negative RT-PCR report mandatory, some may ask you to undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival. Here we have compiled a list of guidelines for people travelling across states. Readers must note that these rules are subject to change. People are advised to keep an eye on the airline’s website and official sources for the latest updates. Also Read - COVID News Live: Total 90 Students Test COVID Positive At IIT Roorkee In Last Few Days

Delhi: Those arriving in the national capital from COVID-hit states like Maharashtra, Karnataka might have to undergo random testing. Besides, the Kejriwal government has made the Aarogya Setu app mandatory. One can exit the airport immediately after sample collection, but they need to undergo mandatory 7-day home quarantine post arrival. In case their result comes positive, they can continue home quarantine or move to a hospital. Also Read - Karnataka: Night Curfew in Bengaluru, Other Districts From Tomorrow | Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Assam: People coming to Assam from Mumbai and Bangalore have to mandatorily carry a negative RT-PCR report, conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey and the test report should be verifiable using QR code or otherwise. Airlines would allow boarding to only those passengers at Mumbai and Bengaluru who are carrying the negative RT-PCR test report. Any passenger from these two cities who arrive without satisfactory RT-PCR test report will have to undergo paid COVID-19 testing at the airport and will wait in designated location inside airport premises at his own expense till the test result is available. Also Read - 37 Doctors Of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital Test Positive for COVID-19: Hospital Sources

Andhra Pradesh: People arriving in the southern state will have undergo a thermal screening on arrival. Besides, they will be asked to register themselves on the Spandana website (http://www.spandana.ap.gov.in) and mandatorily have the Aarogya Setu app.

Chandigarh: People have to register themselves on COVA Punjab app if they want to travel to the UT. Apart from this, they have to undergo thermal screening and fill a health declaration form upon arrival.

Gujarat: The Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government has made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those arriving in the state. In case they don’t have one, they will be asked to undergo a Covid test on arrival and stay at the airport until test results come. Moreover, passengers travelling to Surat will need to download the SMC Covid-19 Tracker app and fill an online “Novel corona self-reporting form.

Karnataka: Negative RT-PCR report which is not more than 72 hours old is mandatory if you are travelling to Karnataka from Chandigarh, Punjab, Kerala and Maharashtra.

Kerala: Before travelling to Kerala, passengers will have to secure an e-pass by registering on the state’s Covid-19 portal (https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in) They need to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phone. Symptomatic passengers will have to take a Covid test on arrival. In case, you are travelling for business trade, court cases or medical purposes the above-mentioned rules are relaxed.

Maharashtra: Those travelling to Maharashtra from the National Capital Region (NCR)/Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Rajasthan have to mandatorily carry a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours. Those without it will have to undergo COVID-19 test at the airport at their own expense.

Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government has also made it mandatory to carry an RT-PCR negative Covid-19 report for people travelling to the state from areas reporting a high case load. “People travelling from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, MP, TN, Gujarat, Haryana, UP, Delhi and Rajasthan by road, air and train to Uttarakhand are advised to carry a negative RT-PCR test report (the test done 72 hours prior to arrival in the state),” an advisory released by the state government said.

Madhya Pradesh: passengers arriving from Maharashtra to Indore and Bhopal will be asked to carry a negative RT-PCR report (not earlier than 48 hours). This rule does not apply to arrivals from other states/UTs.

Uttar Pradesh: If you are arriving in UP from Maharashtra and Kerala you must carry a negative RT-PCR report, (test done within 72 hours before arrival) with yourself. Besides, you will be asked to undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine, unless you plan to leave the state within a week of arrival.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan government on April 4 issued an order making the RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside the state.