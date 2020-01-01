New Delhi: In a blistering attack at the Delhi government ahead of the state assembly polls, Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party slept through the entirety of its term only to wake up with development schemes in the last six months.

“The fight is between anarchists and those who oppose them. Our agenda would be wholesome development of Delhi,” Javadekar said, addressing a press briefing at the national capital.

“AAP strangulated the neck of municipal corporations’ attempt of development work, Rs 900 crore was not given. Today, the people of Delhi are surprised that AAP slept through the past 4.5 years and in the remaining six months they have doled out schemes,” he said and accused the Kejriwal-led party taking false credit for the work done by the BJP-ruled municipal agencies.

The Union Minister went on to criticise Kejriwal and his government for negligence over pollution control, as well as water accumulation that leads to a rise in dengue cases.

“During corporation polls, Kejriwal said don’t choose BJP as dengue will claim lives. Now he is also claiming credit for the decrease in dengue cases because of the work done by these corporations,” Javadekar said.

“I am an environment minister. We worked on pollution control. There is no limit to their (AAP’s) lies. About unauthorised colonies, the AAP says we have not regularised it. We made a law signed by the President, yet they spread lies,” he added.

During the press briefing, Javadekar also talked about the agitation on the new Citizenship law around Delhi and blamed the AAP party workers for spreading misinformation over CAA and inciting violence in the national capital.

Javadekar’s sharp criticism was timed perfectly before the crucial Delhi assembly polls. Notably, the tenure of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM ends in February 2020, and the elections are likely to be conducted around the same time.