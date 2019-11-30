New Delhi: Two videos of men taking out guns from their pockets nonchalantly will make one question about the law and order situation of the country.

As a fight broke out between BJP and Congress supporters in Palamau district during the polling on Saturday, Congress candidate KN Tripathi brandished his gun. He was allegedly being stopped from going to a polling booth.

#WATCH Jharkhand: Congress candidate KN Tripathi brandishes a gun during clash between supporters of BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia & Tripathi’s supporters. Tripathi was allegedly stopped by BJP candidate’s supporters from going to polling booths, in Kosiyara village of Palamu. pic.twitter.com/Ziu8eCq42z — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Another video of some young men dancing to the tune of tamanche pe disco has also surfaced. There is no fight going on. The gun is just a prop adding to the scene. The video was taken during an event in Ahiyapur area in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Police said action will be taken after watching the video.

