New Delhi: With 100 pairs of special passenger train services all set to begin operations from Monday, the Indian Railways on Sunday issued the entry and exit plan for three railway stations in the national capital, including the two major ones, i.e. New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

The third station is the Delhi Junction railway station. Only those passengers with confirmed or Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets will be allowed to enter the premises of the respective railway stations.

The entry and exit plan of the three railway stations is as follows:

(1.) Hazrat Nizamuddin: Entry and exit from Bhogal side

(2.) New Delhi: Entry and exit from Chandni Chowk side

(3.) Delhi Junction: Entry and exit from both Ajmeri Gate and Paharganj sides

These 200 trains, will, notably operate with a new set of rules in place. For example, the TTEs will no wear black coats but will have name tags identifying them as railway employees. Also, instead of touching the tickets or phones to check tickets, they will instead use magnifying glass to do so.

The Railways has already been operating non-AC ‘Shramik Special’ and 15 pairs of special AC trains; both sets if trains began operations earlier this month.