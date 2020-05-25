New Delhi: A Congress leader has been taken into custody after ‘missing’ posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left Congress to join BJP earlier this year, emerged in Gwalior. The posters, put up at the gates of Scindia’s Jai Vilas palace in Madhya Pradesh also announced to give Rs 5,100 cash reward to those who will find the BJP leader. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Electricity Department Leaves Man Startled After Complaint, Says Remove BJP And Elect Congress For Cheaper Bill

"Talash gumshuda jan sevak ki" (Looking for missing public servant)", the poster read, referring to Scindia's February 2020 statement. "I am a jan sevak (public servant) and it is my religion to fight for the people", the former Congress leader had stated.

Meanwhile, after BJP workers filed a complaint, Congress leader Siddharth Singh Rajawat was arrested.

Earlier this year in March, Scindia joined the BJP and the resignation of 22 supporter MLAs from the Congress and the MP Assembly led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government on March 20, and return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister on March 23.