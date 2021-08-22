New Delhi: Citing the evacuations from crisis-stricken Afghanistan to back the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that developments in the volatile neighbourhood are the reason why enactment of CAA is necessary. He made the comments after a special Indian Air Force (IAF) repatriation flight ferrying 168 people from Kabul landed at Ghaziabad Hindon air base on Sunday. “Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood and the way Sikhs and Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act,” Singh tweeted along with a news article.Also Read - China, Pakistan Call For Recognising Taliban: Experts Warn of Future Losses, US Ire on Beijing, Islamabad

People in Afghanistan have been rushing to leave the country after the Taliban seized control last week. On August 15, the country's government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Countries have been urgently evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation. The Kabul airport is witnessing nowadays a heavy chaos due to instability in the region.

Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood & the way Sikhs & Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act.#CAA#Sikhs https://t.co/5Lyrst3nqc via @IndianExpress — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 22, 2021

India must provide refuge to Sikh, Hindu minorities: PM Modi

“India must not only protect our citizens, but also provide refuge to Sikh and Hindu minorities who want to come to India. We must also provide all possible help to our Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reportedly said at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security last week.

What does CAA stand for?

Passed in December 2019, the CAA allows persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to avail of Indian citizenship. According to the provisions of the act, people belonging to these communities who arrived in India till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in these three countries will not be treated as illegal migrants but will be provided with Indian citizenship.

If a person belongs to the aforementioned faiths, from these three countries, does not have proof of birth of parents, they can apply for Indian citizenship after six years of residence in India. President of India Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the legislation on December 12, 2019.

What’s the controversy?

The Opposition parties and several groups have protested against the implementation of CAA. CAA’s detractors believe that the law coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise is intended to target the minorities in India.

(With inputs from agencies)