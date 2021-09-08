Srinagar: People Democratic Party (PDP) Chief and Former Jammu and Kasmir minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the Taliban, now a reality, should govern war-torn Afghanistan by the true sharia law which includes and guarantees the rights of women. Mufti stated that the Taliban whose image earlier was anti-humans and basic rights now should abide by the real law guided under Sharia to have a correlation with other countries.Also Read - Taliban Says Women in Afghanistan Won't be Allowed to Play Sport, Including Cricket

During a public gathering in Akhran village, she said, “But if they [Taliban] do what they did in the 90s, then it will be difficult not only for Afghanistan but also for the entire world.” The Taliban swept Kabul in the month of August and now is led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund. The gathering was held in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Afghanistan’s Resistance Front Likely To Announce Parallel Govt Soon, Calls Taliban Rule Illegitimate

PDP Chief’s comment came hours after the National Conference(NC)Chief Farooq Abdullah told the reporters in Srinagar that he hoped that the Taliban will provide good governance similar to the Islamic Principles. He made the statement after paying respect to his late father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at his mausoleum at Srinagar’s Naseem Bagh. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC Chief Farooq Abdullah are members of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a group of Parties which are located in Jammu and Kashmir and aims to seek restoration of Article 370. Also Read - No PhD, Master's Degree Valuable Today...: Taliban Education Minister Questions Relevance of Higher Studies | WATCH Video

#WATCH | Taliban is emerging as a reality. They had an image of anti-human rights during their first rule. They can set an example for the world if they follow the real Sharia law which includes women rights,& not their interpretation of Sharia: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Kulgam pic.twitter.com/00vTqNdKXQ — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

NC Chief Abdullah urged the Taliban to respect human rights and should aim to develop friendly relations with every other country. “They should ensure to protect the human rights of their citizens and give them a just and honourable government under the Islamic rules,” former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah said. Later, Abdullah clarified that he had no intention of backing or supporting the Taliban regime or its government in Afghanistan.

He took to Twitter and said, “Backs? How? Falsely attributing things to Dr Farooq Abdullah that he NEVER said is DEPLORABLE. Twisting words and misrepresenting the intended meaning only exposes the so called “channels” that manufacture stories with mala fide intention.”

The former chief minister further added that if the Taliban can set an example for the world if they follow the example of governance done by Prophet Muhammad. The Taliban occupied control over Kabul on August 15.