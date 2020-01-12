New Delhi: Leader of Indian National Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Sunday took a swipe at new army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s for his statement on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Recently, General Naravane in an interview indicated the Indian Army is ready to integrate PoK with India if Parliament orders so.

“There is a parliamentary resolution that the entire Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we’ll take appropriate action,” the Army chief had said.

The Congress leader today advised him to “talk less and work more”.

“@ New Army Chief, Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, andA@PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More,” Chowdhury tweeted today.

@ New Army Chief,

Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, and @PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 12, 2020

Chowdhury had sparked a controversy when he told Parliament that it could not abrogate Article 370 related to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir because the matter was pending in the United Nations.

(With IANS inputs)