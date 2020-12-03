Farmers Protest Latest News: For the fourth round of talks on Thursday remained inclusive as the Centre and farmers could not reach to a point of agreement on farm laws. During the day-long meeting at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, the farmer leaders suggested the Centre to convene a special session of the Parliament to repeal the new farm laws. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Asks Kangana Ranaut to Stop 'Barking' After She Calls Him 'Karan Johar Ka Paltu'

In response to farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the MSP (Minimum Support Price) will not be touched and no change will be made to it. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Key Routes Connecting UP-Delhi Closed, Crowd Continues to Swell at Ghazipur

The development comes after the farmers’ groups met three Union ministers for fourth round of talks amid an ongoing protest seeking repeal of the new farm laws. Also Read - 'Thanks But no Thanks': Farmer Leaders Refuse Govt's Lunch Offer, Eat Food Brought in Ambulance | Watch

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, were holding talks with the representatives of 35 farmers’ unions at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

The government said that the meeting started in the afternoon and discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere.

On December 1, talks between both the sides ended in a stalemate after farmers’ groups rejected the government’s suggestion of a new committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against the new laws.

The government had rejected the demand for repealing the laws and asked the farmers’ bodies to identify specific issues related to the newly enacted Acts and submit those by December 2 for consideration and discussion on Thursday.

The protesting farmers have been worried that the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.

On Wednesday, agitating farmers demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament and repeal the new farm laws as they threatened to block roads in Delhi and “take more steps” if it failed to do so.