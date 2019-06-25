Srinagar: A day after Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq hinted that “there will be a positive response” if the Centre initiated “meaningful” talks, the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir said on Monday that any talks right now would be counter-productive step.

State BJP spokesperson Anil Gupta said in a statement, “The Joint Resistance Leadership (a body of separatists groups) should publicly acknowledge the indisputable status of Jammu and Kashmir and it being an integral part of India. They should also commit their loyalty to Constitution of India and seek talks only under its ambit.”

He added, “Any talks with the JRL or Hurriyat at this stage without them publicly accepting these ‘pre-conditions’ will be counter-productive and a retrograde step.”

The BJP’s reaction comes after Farooq called for a tripartite talk among the Kashmiri leadership, New Delhi and Pakistan for resolution of all issues, including Kashmir. “As the most affected party with daily killings of our young men, we would naturally want a peaceful resolution of the issue,” he had said.

Echoing his words, Governor Satya Pal Malik had said on Saturday that the Hurriyat had softened its stand and was ready for talks.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Gupta said,”The JRL of Hurriyat does not represent the majority of Kashmiris. They are responsible for the senseless killings of Kashmiris by the Kashmiris at the behest of Pakistan. None of the Hurriyat leaders has signalled any change in their stance and continue to promote separatism.”

He said the JRL speaks on behalf of the “Kashmiri power brokers who claim to be mainstream, but survive on the latent support of the Jammat-e-Islami Kashmir (JEIK), the main ideologue of the separatists and the Hurriyat,” adding that “appeals for talks with the Centre is no indicator of any change in the mindset”.

He added, “With the Damocles’ sword in the form of FATF hanging over the head of Pakistan, it has temporarily suspended financing the Hurriyat which is now going through a serious financial crunch.”

Calling Hurriyat the “perpetrator of most of the problems in Kashmir”, Gupta said “with the inflow of hawala money controlled, they are now strapped of cash and thus asking for talks”.

He added going for talks would be a setback to the ongoing successful operations against terror of which Hurriyat was a major culprit.