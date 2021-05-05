Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday invited DMK President M.K. Stalin to form the next government in the state. The swearing-in will be a simple function held at the Raj Bhavan at 9 a.m. on May 7. Stalin called on Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and “submitted a letter intimating of his election as the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Legislature party.” Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: Here's Full List of Winners Constituency-wise

Purohit will administer the oath of office to Stalin and his Council of Ministers.

On Tuesday, Stalin was unanimously elected as legislature party leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). “Party president @mkstalin was elected leader of the DMK legislature party,” the DMK said on its official twitter handle.

The meet to elect him was held at headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’ and it witnessed the participation of 133 newly-elected MLAs, including eight from alliance parties like the Vaiko-led MDMK who fought the polls on DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

A DMK release said Stalin was unanimously elected as the legislature party leader after his name was proposed by party general secretary Duraimurugan and seconded by principal secretary KN Nehru.

The DMK has won 133 of the total 234 Assembly seats that went to polls on April 6. Some more seats were won by allies, including the Congress that bagged 18 constituencies.

Garnering two-thirds of the 234 seats, the 68-year old Stalin, through his sustained campaign yet again ushered in a victory similar to that of the 2019 Parliamentary election win. The victory did not, however, land in Stalin’s lap and he worked towards it by reaching out to people systematically by targeting the Centre and state governments on many issues.

