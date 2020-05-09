New Delhi: The Edappadi Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced certain relaxations for shops and other private businesses in non-containment zones from Monday onward. Issuing a statement, the government allowed tea stalls to reopen from May 11, subject to certain conditions. Also Read - Amid War of Words With Centre, West Bengal Gives 'Green Signal' to Ten Trains to Enter State

“The tea stalls could reopen but only for parcel sales. The outlets should be sanitised five times a day and can function between 6 am and 7 pm. Nobody would be allowed to drink tea outside or inside the stall”, the statement read. Also Read - Antiviral Therapy Combining Power of Three Drugs Shows Promise in Treating COVID-19 Patients

Besides, the government also private establishments to operate with 33 per cent staff between 10.30 am and 6 pm, if located within Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction. For business establishments outside this, the timing is 10 am to 7 pm. Also Read - WATCH: Cat Sends Out 'Letter for the Moving Hoomans or Migrants' With 'Heavy Heart' And THIS Video is Proof!

From Monday, shops in Chennai selling essential items can also function between 6 am and 7 pm and other standalone neighbourhood shops between 10.30 am and 6 pm. The government notification also allowed fuel outlets in Chennai to function from 6 am to 6 pm. Fuel outlets outside Chennai can function between 6 am and 8 pm while those on the highways will remain 24 hours.